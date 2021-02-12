2021 things to do on Valentine's Day weekend in Orlando

click to enlarge
photo via Icebar on Twitter
Whether you're looking for a romantic Valentine's date idea or the most fun Galentines' night out, here are a few more suggestions for V-Day happenings in the Orlando area.
for even more.)
Feb. 10-14
Cupid and Cocktails Valentine's Celebration
Snuggle up and share some body heat as you enjoy a cocktail inside the largest permanent ice bar in the world. Tickets start at $45. ICEBAR Orlando, 8967 International Drive
Feb. 1-March 1
Mad Cow Theatre: All You Need Is Love
This is a virtual show you can catch all February long — and since it's a stream, you can enjoy it even better cuddled up on the couch! Tickets
are $20. Mad Cow Theatre Company, 54 W. Church Street, second floor.
Feb. 14
Valentine's Day Breakfast Buffet
Enjoy a Valentine's Day themed breakfast buffet at Unreserved Food Bazaar at the scenic JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, 14900 Chelonia Parkway, for $39
.
Feb. 13-14
Geek Easy Valentine's Day rave
Dance your heart out from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. this weekend. There will be two stages, drink specials, food, and vendors. Buy your tickets here
. The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Feb. 14
Shoot Your Shot Speed Dating Brunch
Finger food by Bar A Brik and endless mimosas will be available to provide all the liquid courage you need to meet your Valentine(s). Purchase tickets here
. Studio 18, 1209 Formosa Ave.
Feb. 13-14
Online Valentine's Day aphrodisiac cooking class
Kissimmee-based Appetite 4 Seduction will provide the ingredient list to make a full feast, and they'll even provide a pre-class video on how to set the table to "stimulate romance." Tickets here
.
Feb. 14
Pizza Slut Valentine's Day Pop-up
Pizza, beer, wine and Polaroid portraits will be available at this "flirty n' dirty" happy hour from 1-5 p.m. at Whippoorwill Beer House
, 2425 E. South Street.
Feb. 14
Dog Day at Ivanhoe Park
Live music on the patio and treats for your pup will be available from 1-6 p.m. at this free event. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.
, 1300 Alden Road.
Feb. 12-14
Apopka International Valentine's Day Orchid Festival
A free event celebrating flowers, in a greenhouse filled with the most beautiful orchids, hoyas, aroids and more. Krull Smith Nursery
, 2800 W. Ponkan Road.
