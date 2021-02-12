HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Friday, February 12, 2021

The Gist

2021 things to do on Valentine's Day weekend in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 7:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ICEBAR ON TWITTER
  • photo via Icebar on Twitter
Whether you're looking for a romantic Valentine's date idea or the most fun Galentines' night out, here are a few more suggestions for V-Day happenings in the Orlando area. (Check out our Valentine's Day slideshow for even more.)

Feb. 10-14
Cupid and Cocktails Valentine's Celebration
Snuggle up and share some body heat as you enjoy a cocktail inside the largest permanent ice bar in the world. Tickets start at $45. ICEBAR Orlando, 8967 International Drive



Feb. 1-March 1
Mad Cow Theatre: All You Need Is Love
This is a virtual show you can catch all February long — and since it's a stream, you can enjoy it even better cuddled up on the couch! Tickets are $20. Mad Cow Theatre Company, 54 W. Church Street, second floor.

Feb. 14
Valentine's Day Breakfast Buffet
Enjoy a Valentine's Day themed breakfast buffet at Unreserved Food Bazaar at the scenic JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, 14900 Chelonia Parkway, for $39.

Feb. 13-14
Geek Easy Valentine's Day rave
Dance your heart out from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. this weekend. There will be two stages, drink specials, food, and vendors. Buy your tickets here. The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd.

Feb. 14
Shoot Your Shot Speed Dating Brunch
Finger food by Bar A Brik and endless mimosas will be available to provide all the liquid courage you need to meet your Valentine(s). Purchase tickets here. Studio 18, 1209 Formosa Ave.

Feb. 13-14
Online Valentine's Day aphrodisiac cooking class
Kissimmee-based Appetite 4 Seduction will provide the ingredient list to make a full feast, and they'll even provide a pre-class video on how to set the table to "stimulate romance." Tickets here.

Feb. 14
Pizza Slut Valentine's Day Pop-up
Pizza, beer, wine and Polaroid portraits will be available at this "flirty n' dirty" happy hour from 1-5 p.m. at Whippoorwill Beer House, 2425 E. South Street.

Feb. 14
Dog Day at Ivanhoe Park
Live music on the patio and treats for your pup will be available from 1-6 p.m. at this free event. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road.

Feb. 12-14
Apopka International Valentine's Day Orchid Festival
A free event celebrating flowers, in a greenhouse filled with the most beautiful orchids, hoyas, aroids and more. Krull Smith Nursery, 2800 W. Ponkan Road. 


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

