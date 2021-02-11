HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Young Orlando string band FiddleRat bring old-time revelry to RockPit Brewing's second anniversary

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge FiddleRat - PHOTO VIA FIDDLERAT'S OFFICIAL FACEBOOK
  • Photo via FiddleRat's official Facebook
  • FiddleRat
FiddleRat may be young but this new Orlando group specializes in the good ol’ stuff.

For the second anniversary celebration of SoDo brewery RockPit Brewing on Saturday, Feb. 13, they’ll be reviving the grand string-band tradition with bluegrass, folk and all manner of old-time sounds.



There's no cover and the event begins at 7 p.m.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


