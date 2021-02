We all live in Flavortown now, as Guy Fieri brings new delivery service to Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Flavortown

Food network personality, restauranteur and low-key swell fellow Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown straight to every doorstep in Orlando, with his new delivery service arriving in the City Beautiful. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen , a collab between Fieri and Robert Earl, is a delivery-only concept that connects you and your taste buds with Fieri's extravagant concoctions in the comfort of your own home, posthaste.The menu includes Fieri originals like Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, the Chicken Guy! Classic, Italian Stallion Salad and Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese.Orders can be placed through a free, dedicated app available through the Apple Store or Google Play, through the kitchen's website or through the usual suspects like Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats.“Capital T tasty," as the chef himself once said.