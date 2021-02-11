Thursday, February 11, 2021
Orlando's Otronicon embraces the future with hybrid online and in-person event this weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 1:11 PM
click image
Otronicon
-
Photo courtesy Otronicon/Facebook
, Orlando Science Center’s annual showcase of the bleeding edge of interactive technology, returns with — shades of cybernetics! — a hybrid online and in-person event combination starting Friday.
Workshops, presentations and exhibitors will all be presented in that split model. so no one really loses out by staying at home if they so choose. All the latest and greatest innovations in video gaming, digital media and immersive simulations are on offer.
Otronicon goes down at the Orlando Science Center from Friday-Monday, Feb. 12-15. Tickets
are still available.
Masks and temperature checks are required.
–
