Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Perla’s Pizza, a new venture from Taglish’s Mike Collantes, soft opens in Ivanhoe Village this weekend

Wed, Feb 10, 2021

click image PHOTO COURTESY PERLA'S INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Perla's Instagram
Perla’s Pizza, the new pie purveyor from Taglish’s Mike Collantes, is planning to give things a whirl this weekend, with a soft opening at their Ivanhoe Village spot next to Thirsty Topher.

During the all-signs-point-to-busy weekend of Feb. 12-14 from 5-9 p.m., Perla's will be up and running to debut the menu and work out the kinks.



Perla's Instagram bio proudly proclaims that their fare is "not your normal pies," so expect a slate of adventurous and intriguing toppings and combinations on the menu.

They published a pic of their attempt at the infamous pineapple pizza (see photo above). With a combination of pineapple jam, bacon and jalapeno, Perla's might just convert some disbelievers.

Perla's Pizza is located at 603 Virginia Drive.



