Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Walmart locations in Orange County to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM

Another big grocery chain has joined in COVID-19 vaccination efforts here in Orlando. Walmart will begin vaccinating local residents 65 years of age and older at 17 locations in Orange County — starting as early as this week.

During the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed that select Orange County Walmart and Sam's Club stores would be participating in this Biden administration's U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to administer the COVID-19 vaccines in-store.



Participating Walmart pharmacies will theoretically have the capacity to vaccinate 300 people per day, according to Demings. Walmart joins Florida grocers Winn-Dixie and Public in this rollout.

Walmart has not confirmed the locations as of this writing, but Orange County officials provided the Orlando Sentinel with a working list of the 17 local locations.

Walmart:
  1. 2500 S. Kirkman Road
  2. 5991 S. Goldenrod Road
  3. 1101 S. Goldwyn Road
  4. 11930 Narcoossee Road
  5. 3101 W. Princeton St.
  6. 201 S. Chickasaw Trail
  7. 9047 Curry Ford Road
  8. 7818 W. Colonial Drive
  9. 5511 Deep Lake Road
  10. 2715 S. Orange Ave.
  11. 11250 E. Colonial Drive
  12. 902 Lee Road
  13. 2271 N. Semoran Blvd.
  14. 13801 Landstar Blvd.

Sam's Club
  1. 11920 Narcoossee Road
  2. 7810 W. Colonial Drive
  3. 7701 E. Colonial Drive
Appointments will be made online directly through Walmart.



