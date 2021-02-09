Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Walmart locations in Orange County to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM
click image
Another big grocery chain has joined in COVID-19 vaccination efforts here in Orlando. Walmart will begin vaccinating local residents 65 years of age and older at 17 locations in Orange County — starting as early as this week.
During the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed
that select Orange County Walmart and Sam's Club stores would be participating in this Biden administration's U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to administer the COVID-19 vaccines in-store.
Participating Walmart pharmacies will theoretically have the capacity to vaccinate 300 people per day, according to Demings. Walmart joins Florida grocers Winn-Dixie and Public in this rollout.
Walmart has not confirmed the locations as of this writing, but Orange County officials provided
the Orlando Sentinel
with a working list of the 17 local locations.
Walmart:
- 2500 S. Kirkman Road
- 5991 S. Goldenrod Road
- 1101 S. Goldwyn Road
- 11930 Narcoossee Road
- 3101 W. Princeton St.
- 201 S. Chickasaw Trail
- 9047 Curry Ford Road
- 7818 W. Colonial Drive
- 5511 Deep Lake Road
- 2715 S. Orange Ave.
- 11250 E. Colonial Drive
- 902 Lee Road
- 2271 N. Semoran Blvd.
- 13801 Landstar Blvd.
Sam's Club
- 11920 Narcoossee Road
- 7810 W. Colonial Drive
- 7701 E. Colonial Drive
Appointments will be made online directly through Walmart
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Walmart, Sam's Club, Locations, Orange County, Orlando, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Vaccinations, Store, Chain, Pandemic, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.