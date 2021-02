Modern blues titan Keb' Mo' takes stage at Orlando's Frontyard Festival this Thursday

click to enlarge Photo via Keb' Mo's official Facebook

Keb' Mo'

I mean, whohave the blues these days for one reason or another? Might as well have the proper soundtrack for it. Enter modern blues legend Keb’ Mo’, who comes to town to perform on Thursday, Feb. 11.Across a solo career that’s spanned over 25 years, he’s traced the blues from the deep Delta roots and pushed it on out to enormously successful crossover work, earning a trail of Grammys that dates back to his early years in the 1990s and extends to as recently as last year.This outdoors show is part of the Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival so you’ll be in your own distanced box (minimum two seats) with dining and drink options delivered right to you. Show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available.Go see a living master at work.And if you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.