Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

Initial reports are out and it looks like we might be seeing the light at the end of this dark COVID tunnel. Universal Orlando Resort and Sea World are looking at numbers in the black while Disney is expected to release their numbers later this week. – LINK

Meantime, the cruise industry is struggling to put its economic recovery plan in place as it's hit with yet another roadblock. Canada has now shut its borders to all large ships until at least next year. – LINK