Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Kaleigh Baker and Someday Honey headline the 'Front Porch' at Orlando's Plaza Live on Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge Someday Honey - PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy the artists
  • Someday Honey
Kaleigh Baker’s famous around here for good reason. But seeing this Orlando-bred force of nature in the band context of St. Pete-based Someday Honey is an interesting setting.

Fear not, Kaleigh heads, she still gets plenty of spotlight — there’s no practical or even justifiable way to tame her horsepower.
Someday Honey - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Someday Honey
What happens in Someday Honey, however, is that even more influences are allowed into the mix to make for an especially eclectic mélange.



The performance I saw last year at the Dr. Phillips Center’s AMP’d Series, for example, showed wide range that embraced country, rock, soul and blues, including covers from the sundry likes of Buck Owens, the Temptations and Tom Waits. All of it was played with skill, love and spirit.
Someday Honey - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Someday Honey
Someday Honey headline this week's edition of the Plaza Live’s outdoor and distanced Front Porch Series on Thursday, Feb. 11. Show opens at 6 p.m, and tickets are still available.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

