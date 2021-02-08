HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 8, 2021

The Gist

Orlando Ballet Director Robert Hill will take the stage for the first time in two decades in March

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click image Robert HIll - PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO BALLET
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Ballet
  • Robert HIll
Orlando Robert Director Robert Hill is set to return to the stage as a performer in March — for the first time in nearly twenty years.

An upcoming production, The Robert Hill Collection, will see Hill reprising some of his personal "greatest hits" along with a selection of production highlights from his run at the head of the Ballet. Hill will also perform the solo piece by choreographer Jessica Lang, “The Calling.”



The Collection's run of shows will span March 18-28.

“It’s such a gift to be able to showcase some of my favorite dance programs from over the years and on our own stage in our home at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre,” said Hill in a press statement. “I am excited to be performing this amazing solo by my dear friend, Jessica Lang, who tailored it to the performer I am today.”

Tickets for The Robert Hill Collection are on sale now.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ‘Grim Reaper’ Uhlfelder launches political committee targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis Read More

  2. Disney has promised greater diversity. These Imagineers are charged with making sure that happens Read More

  3. Sanford's Love Your Shorts Film Festival to be held both in-person and virtually in 2021 Read More

  4. Florida Department of Corrections denies rape and coercion by staff at Lowell women's prison Read More

  5. Activists deliver thousands of 'past due' $2,000 invoices to Marco Rubio's Orlando office Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation