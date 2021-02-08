Monday, February 8, 2021
Orlando Ballet Director Robert Hill will take the stage for the first time in two decades in March
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM
Photo courtesy Orlando Ballet
Robert HIll
Orlando Robert Director Robert Hill is set to return to the stage as a performer in March — for the first time in nearly twenty years.
An upcoming production, The Robert Hill Collection,
will see Hill reprising some of his personal "greatest hits" along with a selection of production highlights from his run at the head of the Ballet. Hill will also perform the solo piece by choreographer Jessica Lang, “The Calling.”
The Collection
's run of shows will span March 18-28.
“It’s such a gift to be able to showcase some of my favorite dance programs from over the years and on our own stage in our home at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre,” said Hill in a press statement. “I am excited to be performing this amazing solo by my dear friend, Jessica Lang, who tailored it to the performer I am today.”
Tickets for The Robert Hill Collection are on sale now
