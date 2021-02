Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay water park will reopen in February

click image Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Twitter

Universal Orlando has set a reopening date for the Volcano Bay water park, and it looks like you'll be able to experience the head-rush of the Ko’okiri Body Plunge again as soon as the end of this month.A post on Universal Orlando's Twitter on Thursday broke the big news that the reopening date for the Bay is Saturday, Feb. 27. The water park had been shut down since November for maintenance.Universal's current safety measures and capacity limits will be in effect at the water park, except for the caveat that masks are expressly not permitted on slides or in pools — though they have to be worn at all other times.Tickets for Volcano Bay are already available for purchase through Universal's website.Also this month, Universal Orlando finally settled a lawsuit with James Bowen, a tourist who was left paralyzed after riding Volcano Bay's Punga Racers attraction in 2019. According to the Orlando Sentinel , the terms of the settlement were not disclosed and neither Universal nor the Bowen's lawyers offered comment.However, the lawsuit and resulting trial revealed that 115 park visitors have reported injuries from riding Punga Racers, and that eight other people have sued Universal for injuries suffered at the water park.