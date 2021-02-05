HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, February 5, 2021

Orlando venue Will's Pub opens anticipated new in-house kitchen on Friday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATHEW MOYER FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Mathew Moyer for Orlando Weekly
Mill's 50 bar and venue Will's Pub continued its COVID-pivot on Friday, with the long-anticipated opening of a new in-house kitchen.

Operated in partnership with Winter Park's Swine & Sons, the new Will's menu offers up Southern starters like boiled peanuts, pork rinds and pickles. Main courses are of the sandwich-y sort — where Swine & Sons excels. On the board are smoked burgers, pulled pork sandwich, pressed turkey and cuban sandwiches, and, for the non-carnivores, a pressed falafel.



The new kitchen will get a trial-by-fire tonight, during a limited capacity engagement with swampy locals the Oak Hill Drifters.

⚡️Starting tomorrow! Open Thursday-Sunday, 4pm-10pm! Come check it out!⚡️

Posted by Will's Pub on Thursday, February 4, 2021

The operating hours of the kitchen going forward are Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. — ideal for weekend noshing.

Masks are required on premises except when seated and eating. Will's is operating at limited capacity currently.



