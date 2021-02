Orlando venue Will's Pub opens anticipated new in-house kitchen on Friday

click to enlarge Photo by Mathew Moyer for Orlando Weekly

Mill's 50 bar and venue Will's Pub continued its COVID-pivot on Friday, with the long-anticipated opening of a new in-house kitchen.Operated in partnership with Winter Park's Swine & Sons, the new Will's menu offers up Southern starters like boiled peanuts, pork rinds and pickles. Main courses are of the sandwich-y sort — where Swine & Sons excels. On the board are smoked burgers, pulled pork sandwich, pressed turkey and cuban sandwiches, and, for the non-carnivores, a pressed falafel.The new kitchen will get a trial-by-fire tonight, during a limited capacity engagement with swampy locals the Oak Hill Drifters.The operating hours of the kitchen going forward are Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. — ideal for weekend noshing.Masks are required on premises except when seated and eating. Will's is operating at limited capacity currently.