The Heard

Friday, February 5, 2021

The Heard

Orlando record label Circuit Church goes for the hat trick of vintage formats with combo tape/VHS release

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge Ethereal Interface - PHOTO COURTESY CIRCUIT CHURCH
  • Photo courtesy Circuit Church
  • Ethereal Interface
Orlando electronic label Circuit Church is dropping a new cassette this weekend, and the bonus items will be music to analog-lovers' ears.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Church will issue their fifth release, Dream_Logs, by Ethereal_Interface. Ethereal_Interface is a new collaborative effort from video artist Sara Goodman and modular synth wizard Modal_Plane.



In an inversion of the usual "music-video-follows-song" model, Goodman sent Modal_Plane video manipulations, which he then composed soundtracks for.

Dream_Logs is a labor of love that grew out of two people having a ton of fun creating with each other who also have a shared passion for audio and visual modular synthesis, modified electronics, wavy music, and Glitch Art,” said Goodman in a press statement.

The album, intriguingly, will be released on two different sturdy, analog formats. First, as a visual album on VHS tape. Then there will be a companion version out on cassette tape. To make it a trifecta of physical media, you also have the option of grabbing a chapbook that contains lyrics and stills from the video portion of the project.

There will even be a virtual (safety first!) release show via Circuit Church's Twitch channel to mark the occasion on Saturday at 4 p.m. with performances from the artists.

Starting Saturday, you can purchase Dream_Logs on any (or all) of the formats at the label's Bandcamp page.


