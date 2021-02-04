HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Heard

Gerald Law II and the Clutch and Zoe McCray bookend a strong weekend of Black expression in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge Joel, Gerald and Jamiel Law - AUSTIN WARREN
  • Austin Warren
  • Joel, Gerald and Jamiel Law
This weekend is a fitting musical launch for Black History Month with two consecutive days of expression that’s not just incidentally Black but proudly and intentionally so.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, local jazz group Gerald Law II and the Clutch will kick it off at the Dr. Phillips Center’s Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. More than just musical selections from Law’s latest two companion albums (From G to You: Vol I & Vol II), this program will notably feature selections from “Who We Are,” a multimedia project by Gerald and brothers Joel and Jamiel that frames African-American culture through the perspective and voices of its people.



To optimize safety, the night is a two-show stand with seating in either single, spaced-out gallery seats or tables for four. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show and the 9 p.m. show are both currently available.

click to enlarge Zoe McCray and Jessica Raspolich - PHOTO COURTESY OF ZOE MCCRAY
  • Photo courtesy of Zoe McCray
  • Zoe McCray and Jessica Raspolich
Then, on Sunday, Feb. 7, local singer Zoe McCray — a member of the Voices of Liberty singing group at Epcot — will manifest the Black voice in her own soprano at Timucua Arts Foundation. Titled “Blackbird” after the Beatles classic that McCartney wrote during the Civil Rights movement to honor Black women, her recital — accompanied by pianist Jessica Raspolich — will be devoted to classical composers of color and arias written with a Black woman as the narrator.

To maximize viewing opportunities while maintaining safety-minded capacity, Timucua will offer donation-based tickets to the in-person performance as well as a livestream of the event. Show begins at 7:30 p.m.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

