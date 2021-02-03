Orlando new music releases from Cydney Poitier, Sad Halen, the BellTowers this week

A recent standout rap release is Point of View by Orlando’s Cydney Poitier, the newest addition to local label Gas Face Records. In today’s uneven, trap-thick landscape, this album stands out with its classic, true-school hip-hop vein. It’s a record that runs with deep with tone and grit, weaving mood and narrative that are beyond basic street braggadocio. It’s available on Cydney Poitier’s Bandcamp or through Gas Face Records.
Ever since New Year’s Eve, emerging local shoegaze rockers Sad Halen have been firing a steady barrage of fireworks over on Bandcamp. Across five releases, they’ve dropped a total of 11 tracks. A few singles are older recordings just now seeing the light of day, but the superior work is their new material on the two-track All the Things You Will See and six-song EP Frens. Both records rip like a woollier Dinosaur Jr. and stand as some of the most outstanding Orlando releases in a while. As of this writing, all of Sad Halen’s releases are still available as donation-based downloads on Bandcamp.
On Jan. 10, Orlando band the BellTowers unveiled Magnetic: Reel One. The five-song collection is the first of a pair of companion releases recorded in analog on a Sony MCI JH-24 24-track 2-inch vintage tape machine. The result is a session that’s got great sound and feel, and is some of their best material yet. That approach is just about as hand-in-textured-glove as it gets for an act so faithfully vintage as these 1960s rock revivalists. The follow-up, Magnetic: Reel Two, drops this week on Feb. 5.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.