EDM is king in Orlando Friday: Diplo show sold out, just a few tickets for Deep Dish's Dubfire left

click to enlarge Photo via Diplo's official Facebook

Diplo

click to enlarge Photo via dubfire.com

Dubfire

This Friday is absolutely star-studded for EDM heads, with two mega names headlining at two different clubs downtown and — heads up — tickets are going fast.In their biggest booking to date, the Vanguard is going huge with DJ-producer-songwriter Diplo, whose acumen as a platinum prospector of global sounds has certified him as one of the most groundbreaking and tastemaking names in modern dance music. But, unfortunately, that show is alreadyHowever, tickets are still available for Dubfire, one half of Grammy-winning house duoand the other heavyweight dance-music icon making an appearance downtown on Friday, Feb. 5. Unlike the progressive house of Deep Dish, Dubfire’s solo sound is more rooted in minimal techno.As of this writing, though, only Tier 4 general admission tickets are left so you better jump if you wanna go. Show is at 10 p.m.If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.