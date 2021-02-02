HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Wa Sushi reopens in new Casselberry location

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly
Wa Sushi has at last reopened at a new location in the Ollie's Bargain Outlet plaza — remaining in the Casselberry area.

The popular sushi restaurant, renowned for serving up superior concoctions of local and Japanese seafood, opened their doors on Jan. 28, and can be found at 908 State Road 436, behind the Buffalo Wild Wings.



The restaurant closed its out-of-the-way Seminola Boulevard spot in February 2020, with the plan to reopen at a new location. They spent the last year updating their customers through Instagram and Facebook, and now eagerly await hungry customers.

Wa Sushi is open 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.for lunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner Monday-Friday. On Saturday they are open for lunch noon-2:30 p.m., and have extended dinner hours, 2:30-10 p.m.



