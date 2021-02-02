HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Unofficial Thornton Park mascot Lulu immortalized in new 12-month cat calendar

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 6:48 PM

click image Lulu! - PHOTO COURTESY LULU UNLEASHED
  • Photo courtesy Lulu Unleashed
  • Lulu!
If you've spent any amount of time in Orlando's Thornton Park, you've hopefully had the pleasure of making the acquaintance of the unofficial mascot (and Mayor?) of the neighborhood, Lulu the cat.

(If you haven't yet checked out Lulu's official Instagram account, we'll wait for you.)



But if just staring at online pictures of Lulu isn't enough for you, and you'd like analog photos of this precious feline to last you for, say, the next 12 months, then Thornton Park watering hole the Falcon has you covered.

Falcon staff, in collaboration with Thornton Park Main Street and local denizens handy with a camera, have put together the 12-month calendar "Lulu Unleashed." Not only do you get your Lulu photo fix, but proceeds from this work of art go to support the good work of Liberation Cat House.

Lulu Unleashed can be purchased online or in-person at the Falcon.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

