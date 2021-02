Orlando's Deli Desires to hold soft opening this weekend at new Colonialtown shop

click image Photo courtesy Deli Desires/Instagram

click image Courtesy of Deli Desires

Latke with crème fraîche and caviar

The formerly Instagram-only food operation Deli Desires is busily preparing for a soft opening this weekend at their new Colonialtown brick-and-mortar locationThe Jewish deli has been whipping up classic staples like bialys, challah bread, latkes and labneh since the summer of 2020. Orders were placed through Instagram DM, and then delivery or pickup would only be a matter of time.Delis Desires will now be operating out of 715 N. Fern Creek Ave. for the duration, starting with this tryout run from Feb. 5-7.They'll be open Friday through Sunday bright-and-early from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and all orders will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis as takeout only, for the time being.Online ordering, call-ins and delivery options will be coming soon in the next few weeks.