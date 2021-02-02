New York's Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ heads south to open Orlando location

New York-based chain Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is coming to Orlando's SoDo neighborhood, and will be bringing their self-serve beer wall with them.
As reported by the Orlando Business Journal, Crave is looking to open an outpost at 1737 S. Orlando Ave. by late spring. This will be Crave's first location in Orlando and the start of a presence in Florida — there is also a location planned for Lake Wales, and a food truck in Gainesville is currently truckin' along.
Named among the "Top Ten Hottest Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2020," the fast-casual dining spot has beguiled hot dog and bratwurst aficionados but also serves up brisket and pulled pork, and that self-serve beer wall we mentioned earlier will apparently be well-stocked with local brews.
Look for a late spring opening, and a staff of around 20 to be hired to run the franchise.
– Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.