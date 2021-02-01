HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, February 1, 2021

Single and wanting to mingle? If you’re in Florida, you’re in ‘ground zero’

If you're single and wanting to mingle — though we humbly suggest that you slow down on that because of a little ongoing pandemic — then you're in luck because Florida is the best state for it, according to a recent study.

Wallethub released the 2021's Best & Worst States for Singles study on Monday, and Florida took the brass ring as the "Best State for Singles" with a score of 69.54. Florida was followed by Texas in second place and Pennsylvania in third.



The study compared all 50 states "across 27 key indicators of dating-friendliness," looking particularly at three main dimensions: dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance and fun. Online dating also went under the microscope in this study.

Areas surveyed and ranked among the 27 indicators include percentage of the population that is single, gender balance, date options per capita, household income, crime rate, and online and mobile dating opportunities.

Some of Florida's highest-scoring rankings in the study included: restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, percentage of single adults and — oh god no — Florida's 5th place finish in WalletHub’s “States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions." (Enjoy it, singles!)

The full study is available online.



