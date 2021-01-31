Sunday, January 31, 2021
Another Central Florida Chipotle drive-through will open in Casselberry
Posted
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Sun, Jan 31, 2021 at 4:49 PM
click to enlarge
-
photo via Chipotle Newsroom
Chipotle Mexican Grill’s newest Florida "Chipotlane" — a regular Chipotle with the added convenience of a drive-through lane — will open in Casselberry in early 2022.
Patrons can place orders via Chipotle’s website or mobile app and pick up their food at a Chipotlane location without entering the store. By early 2022, one hopes the pandemic will be under control enough that contactless pickup won't be necessary, but it will still be more convenient than standing in line.
The Chipotlane concept was announced by the Newport Beach, California, company in 2017. The first in Florida opened in Kissimmee in late 2019. A press release
from the company says Chipotlanes are becoming more common among new locations — in the third quarter of 2020, more than half of the 44 new Chipotle restaurants included a drive-through.
According to the Orlando Business Journal
, groundbreaking is expected to happen in November 2021.
–
Tags: fact food, Chipotle, drive-thru, guac is extra, Image
