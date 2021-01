Move over Wawa? Texas chain Buc-ee's set to open a Central Florida location in March

click image Photo courtesy Buc-ee's

Beloved Texas gas station chain Buc-ee's is arriving soon in Central Florida, with a Daytona Beach location set to open in March. As spotted by Spectrum News 13 , construction is well underway at the coming-soon Buc-ee's site in Daytona Beach — at the well-traveled corner of I-95 and LPGA Blvd. Initially announced back in September of 2019 , the massive 50,000-square-foot travel center will include 120 fueling stations, thousands of snack options — including a jerky counter and fudge bar — and will be open around the clock. Oh, and for that added local touch, the Dayona Buc-ee's will have "beach-fueled gear" that should come in handy.But one of the the main attractions could very well be their (ahem) award-winning bathrooms. According to their website , Buc-ee's was awarded the title of cleanest bathrooms in the U.S. in 2012. How often can you say that when using a gas station restroom?The Texas-based chain is looking to hire 200 workers to help run its newest store, and is already taking applications online