The Heard

Friday, January 29, 2021

The Heard

Orlando grungers yeah, sure drop surreal new new music video and single

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Yeah Sure - PHOTO COURTESY YEAH SURE
  • Photo courtesy Yeah Sure
  • Yeah Sure
Orlando quartet yeah, sure dropped a new single on Friday, bursting with a blend of 1990s grunge and ’60s psychedelic rock that somehow fits perfectly in the equally hopeful and terrifying world that is 2021.

“hello there” addresses the unrelenting presence of technology in our daily lives, paired with heavy, sludgy riffs alongside vocals delivered with a dreamlike drag.



yeah, sure is a band of brothers, literally and figuratively. Lifelong friends from the South that include actual siblings — vocalist/bassist Alex Knight, guitarists Jerry Pierce and Chris Kutsor, Hondu Knight on the drums.

The single release arrives accompanied by a surreal Florida-fied music video that features a literal orange-man (not to be confused with the fascist that just moved to Florida) along with plenty of Easter egg references that ’90s babies and beyond will enjoy.

Of the video, vocalist Alex Knight gives us some clues: “You’ll see little nods in the video to everything from the Beastie Boys to ’70s movies to Office Space, all in distinctly Floridian settings.”

"hello there" is the band’s third single to date. The band also recently launched a YouTube show called “yeah, sure watches stuff,” in which the members, sometimes joined by guest musicians and comedians, watch and discuss influential music videos from decades past.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

