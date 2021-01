Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration site

click to enlarge Myvaccine.fl.gov interface

Reminiscent of the DEO virtual waiting room to register for unemployment benefits, the state of Florida has gone live with a website for Floridians to "pre-register" to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.The site, myvaccine.fl.gov , aims to offer a central online hub that residents can access to get in the queue to receive the vaccine in their home counties.Once you have used the site to pre-register, you will be contacted by phone or email when vaccination appointment slots become available in your county.Currently there are only four categories of the Florida populace eligible for vaccination: Florida residents 65+ years of age; long-term care facility residents and staff; healthcare personnel with direct patient contact; and individuals deemed especially vulnerable to COVID-19.Those who don't meet any of those criteria may sign up through that same website to receive email updates on changes in eligibility requirements.