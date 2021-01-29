Friday, January 29, 2021
Dead Meadow concert film to be screened outdoors at Orlando's Will's Pub for one night only
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 2:23 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Dead Meadow/Facebook
Psych-rock stompers Dead Meadow
convened last autumn to record a greatest-hits set for both a live album and video, and in February that film will be screened (or streamed) as a one-night only outdoor event that you can check out at Will's Dirty Laundry
.
The band's 70+ minute performance was filmed
for the Levitation Sessions with the incredible the Pillars of God at Los Angeles' Camp Mozumdar as a backdrop — imagine a Black Sabbath stage set writ large. It makes for an impressive visual spectacle and it's as close as you'll get to seeing the band in-person for the foreseeable future.
Put on by Orlando promoter Endoxa Booking — a comeback of sorts, as this is their first live event since a Voltaire show in mid-March — the event will be outdoors, seated and running at limited capacity (seating in the form of 4-top tables, and there will be 11 tables total). Masks are required.
"Dead Meadow: Levitation Sessions" screens
on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Will's Pub's Dirty Laundry. Tickets are available now
for $5-$10.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Dead Meadow, Levitation Sessions, Live, Album, Concert, Film, Livestream, Will's Pub, Dirty Laundry, Endoxa Booking, Music, Psych-Rock, Orlando, Mills50, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.