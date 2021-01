Dead Meadow concert film to be screened outdoors at Orlando's Will's Pub for one night only

click image Photo courtesy Dead Meadow/Facebook

Psych-rock stompers Dead Meadow convened last autumn to record a greatest-hits set for both a live album and video, and in February that film will be screened (or streamed) as a one-night only outdoor event that you can check out at Will's Dirty Laundry The band's 70+ minute performance was filmed for the Levitation Sessions with the incredible the Pillars of God at Los Angeles' Camp Mozumdar as a backdrop — imagine a Black Sabbath stage set writ large. It makes for an impressive visual spectacle and it's as close as you'll get to seeing the band in-person for the foreseeable future.Put on by Orlando promoter Endoxa Booking — a comeback of sorts, as this is their first live event since a Voltaire show in mid-March — the event will be outdoors, seated and running at limited capacity (seating in the form of 4-top tables, and there will be 11 tables total). Masks are required. "Dead Meadow: Levitation Sessions" screens on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Will's Pub's Dirty Laundry. Tickets are available now for $5-$10.