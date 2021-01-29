HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 29, 2021

The Gist

Catch the last two shows of Orlando Fringe fave and not-Muppets cabaret 'Frogpig' this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Frogpig in full flgiht!
  • Frogpig in full flgiht!
It's been likened to "Liza Minnelli in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Avenue Q," and if that perks up your virtual ears, hasten to downtown venue HÄOS on Church to catch the last two nights of Joel Swanson's one-man show Frogpig.

The 2018 Fringe Festival fave — winner of the Critics Choice Award for Best Solo Show (Variety) at the 2018 Orlando Fringe Festival — is finishing up a monthlong revival run of weekends at Bliue Star's HÄOS on Church venue and this Friday and Saturday are your last chances to catch this puppet cabaret in action.



Live Active Cultures' Seth Kubersky, who found the show "unexpectedly ribbeting" in his 2018 review, summed up the story thusly:

Abandoned in a sandwich shop by his famous parents, this foundling freak of nature finds solace in the songs of Barbara, Bette and Liza, but his journey to stardom takes a detour through barnyard porn. It’s a typical Tinseltown rags-to-riches tale, and Swanson maintains a snappy pace between songs, which range from Billy Joel and Cher standards to an overlooked gem from Boy George’s Taboo.

The final two shows are on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30, both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Masks are required, and the audience seating is socially distanced.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Long-awaited Taco Bell Cantina soft-opens in downtown Orlando Read More

  2. Howl at the full 'Wolf Moon' tonight in Orlando Read More

  3. Publix supermarkets will reopen online COVID-19 vaccination portal in Florida this week Read More

  4. Universal Orlando teases opening 'Jurassic World VelociCoaster' ride ahead of summer 2021 projection Read More

  5. Orlando Burger Week winner is the Mamba Tribute Burger from Alex's Fresh Kitchen in Casselberry Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation