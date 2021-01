Catch the last two shows of Orlando Fringe fave and not-Muppets cabaret 'Frogpig' this weekend

click to enlarge Frogpig in full flgiht!

Abandoned in a sandwich shop by his famous parents, this foundling freak of nature finds solace in the songs of Barbara, Bette and Liza, but his journey to stardom takes a detour through barnyard porn. It’s a typical Tinseltown rags-to-riches tale, and Swanson maintains a snappy pace between songs, which range from Billy Joel and Cher standards to an overlooked gem from Boy George’s Taboo.

It's been likened to "Liza Minnelli inon," and if that perks up your virtual ears, hasten to downtown venue HÄOS on Church to catch the last two nights of Joel Swanson's one-man showThe 2018 Fringe Festival fave — winner of the Critics Choice Award for Best Solo Show (Variety) at the 2018 Orlando Fringe Festival — is finishing up a monthlong revival run of weekends at Bliue Star's HÄOS on Church venue and this Friday and Saturday are your last chances to catch this puppet cabaret in action.Live Active Cultures' Seth Kubersky, who found the show "unexpectedly ribbeting" in his 2018 review , summed up the story thusly:The final two shows are on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30, both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.Masks are required, and the audience seating is socially distanced.