HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Gist

Black Girl Theatre Magic takes over Orlando Museum of Art's 1st Thursday series with 'Onija'

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 12:03 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BLACK GIRL THEATRE MAGIC/OMA
  • Photo courtesy Black Girl Theatre Magic/OMA
Orlando's Black Girl Theatre Magic arts collective will be taking over Orlando Museum of Art's "1st Thursdays" series on Feb. 4 with the multimedia event Onija.

Onija will be a group exhibition of "portraiture, poetry and performances" all inspired by Black warriors.



BGTM outlined what the word and theme of "onija" means to them in a press statement announcing the event:
For BTGM, the word “onija” closely ties to their fight for eliminating racist and ableist barriers of entry in all sectors of the entertainment industry. BTGM Program organizer DaZaria Harris states, “This fight has been seen throughout America in recent times with marches protesting the murder of George Floyd, the demand for justice of Breonna Taylor’s murder, advocating for reform, and breaking down systematic racism. We saw this fighting spirit within the black people in America and noticed the warrior in them.” This series purposely displays works from members of the African diaspora to showcase their generational possession of great strength.

Onija happens on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available to purchase through OMA. For those preferring to stay in, we're happy to note that the event will be livestreamed as well.

The art on display will be available to purchase and there will be voting on “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice” on the night.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Long-awaited Taco Bell Cantina soft-opens in downtown Orlando Read More

  2. Publix won't stop selling coconut milk from company that uses monkey slave labor, says PETA Read More

  3. Blue Man Group may leave Orlando for good — has Universal outgrown them? Read More

  4. Orlando Burger Week winner is the Mamba Tribute Burger from Alex's Fresh Kitchen in Casselberry Read More

  5. Rep. Eskamani files bill to repeal tax credit program exploited by Universal Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation