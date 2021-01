Black Girl Theatre Magic takes over Orlando Museum of Art's 1st Thursday series with 'Onija'

click image Photo courtesy Black Girl Theatre Magic/OMA

For BTGM, the word “onija” closely ties to their fight for eliminating racist and ableist barriers of entry in all sectors of the entertainment industry. BTGM Program organizer DaZaria Harris states, “This fight has been seen throughout America in recent times with marches protesting the murder of George Floyd, the demand for justice of Breonna Taylor’s murder, advocating for reform, and breaking down systematic racism. We saw this fighting spirit within the black people in America and noticed the warrior in them.” This series purposely displays works from members of the African diaspora to showcase their generational possession of great strength.

Orlando's Black Girl Theatre Magic arts collective will be taking over Orlando Museum of Art's "1st Thursdays" series on Feb. 4 with the multimedia eventwill be a group exhibition of "portraiture, poetry and performances" all inspired by Black warriors BGTM outlined what the word and theme of "onija" means to them in a press statement announcing the event:happens on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available to purchase through OMA . For those preferring to stay in, we're happy to note that the event will be livestreamed as well.The art on display will be available to purchase and there will be voting on “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice” on the night.