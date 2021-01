Alumni from Winter Park's Full Sail get some Grammy shine for work on hits by Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and more

click image Photo courtesy Beyoncé/Facebook

A number of grads from Winter Park's Full Sail University are getting some Grammy recognition for their roles in recording and crafting hit songs and albums by heavy hitters like Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa.Full Sail runs a robust Music & Recording degree program that has fostered more than a few talents in the music industry, including Shakira producer Sebastian Krys and mixing engineer (Mariah Carey, Jay-Z) Phil Tan For this year's 63rd annual Grammy Awards , 57 graduates from the school have been credited on Grammy-nominated records and songs, included some big-time hits. Four deserve special highlighting for their contributions to pop-music excellence:Engineer, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical,, BeckMixer, Record of the Year, "Don’t Start Now," Dua Lipa and Album of the Year,, Dua LipaMastering Engineer, Record of the Year, Black Parade, Beyoncé and Record of the Year, "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.Engineer and Mixer, Record of the Year, "Black Parade," Beyoncé and Record of the Year, "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.The Grammy Awards air Sunday, Mach 14 live from the Staples Center on CBS. Remember to root for the home team.