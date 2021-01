'Office'-themed theatrical walking tour invites you to solve the mystery of the 'Scranton Strangler' on the streets of Thornton Park

click image Photo courtesy the Abbey

There's something rotten in the city of … Scranton. And come this spring you'll have a chance to help "Michael Scott" fromsolve a murder while taking in the fresh air of Thornton Park.Beginning in late March, the interactive parody musical/mystery/walking-tour (phew!)will see the ever-enthused Scott guide small groups through the streets of Thornton Park near downtown to solve the mystery of his city's very own serial killer — the Scranton Stranger.Scott will serve as tour guide, dispensing his usual wit and wisdom — and possibly song — as tour attendees encounter characters from the show like Dwight, Pam and Jim (and Toby?). And in the end, maybe a mystery will be solved. (If Prison Mike doesn't make an appearance, so help us …)“The shutdown of live theater during the pandemic was devastating,” saidco-creator Bob McSmith in a press statement. “We took a deep inward look and decided the world needed two things: a COVID- 19 vaccine and a parody walking tour. We only have the bandwidth to deliver one of them.”runs from March 23–April 11. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased through Eventbrite for $45. The tour originates at the Abbey