Wednesday, January 27, 2021

'Office'-themed theatrical walking tour invites you to solve the mystery of the 'Scranton Strangler' on the streets of Thornton Park

Wed, Jan 27, 2021

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE ABBEY
  • Photo courtesy the Abbey
There's something rotten in the city of … Scranton. And come this spring you'll have a chance to help "Michael Scott" from The Office solve a murder while taking in the fresh air of Thornton Park.

Beginning in late March, the interactive parody musical/mystery/walking-tour (phew!) The Office: A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is the Scranton Strangler? will see the ever-enthused Scott guide small groups through the streets of Thornton Park near downtown to solve the mystery of his city's very own serial killer — the Scranton Stranger.



Scott will serve as tour guide, dispensing his usual wit and wisdom — and possibly song — as tour attendees encounter characters from the show like Dwight, Pam and Jim (and Toby?). And in the end, maybe a mystery will be solved. (If Prison Mike doesn't make an appearance, so help us …)

“The shutdown of live theater during the pandemic was devastating,” said Scranton Strangler co-creator Bob McSmith in a press statement. “We took a deep inward look and decided the world needed two things: a COVID- 19 vaccine and a parody walking tour. We only have the bandwidth to deliver one of them.”

The Office: A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is the Scranton Strangler? runs from March 23–April 11. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased through Eventbrite for $45. The tour originates at the Abbey.


