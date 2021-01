Timucua Arts Foundation kicks off 2021 in-person live concerts with Jon Roniger and the Good For Nothin' Band

click image Photo courtesy Timucua Arts/Facebook

This show is especially notable because it kicks off the 2021 return to live-audience performances at cultural haven theBut if the thought of public gatherings still gives you a rightful shiver, take some comfort and don't expect to arrive and see the venue packed out like the picture below.Besides a new Acoustic Control System, the venue has invested in safety measures that now include limiting capacity to 25 percent, Reme Halo LED air purifiers in its HVAC system (like at the Vanguard), mask requirement, temperature checks upon entry and hand sanitizer stations throughout the space.This return show at the White House on Thursday, Jan. 28 features New Orleans acta horn-flanked quintet that specializes in a stylish gumbo of rock, jazz and blues.The evening will be a two-show stand with one performance at 7 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m. Furthermore, an even safer and much more affordable option of viewing a livestream of both events is also available for only $5.Tickets are available for the 7 p.m. show, the 8:30 p.m. show and the livestream, which allows you into both shows for a double feature if you really wanna get (virtually) loose.Special note toThe venue has discontinued the communal potluck tradition at its gatherings for safety reasons so please do not bring food, however well-intentioned. And if you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.