The Heard

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Heard

Timucua Arts Foundation kicks off 2021 in-person live concerts with Jon Roniger and the Good For Nothin' Band

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM

click image Jon Roniger and The Good For Nothin’ Band - PHOTO COURTESY TIMUCUA ARTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Timucua Arts/Facebook
  • Jon Roniger and The Good For Nothin’ Band
This show is especially notable because it kicks off the 2021 return to live-audience performances at cultural haven the Timucua Arts Foundation. But if the thought of public gatherings still gives you a rightful shiver, take some comfort and don't expect to arrive and see the venue packed out like the picture below.

Besides a new Acoustic Control System, the venue has invested in safety measures that now include limiting capacity to 25 percent, Reme Halo LED air purifiers in its HVAC system (like at the Vanguard), mask requirement, temperature checks upon entry and hand sanitizer stations throughout the space.
click to enlarge Timucua Arts Foundation - PHOTO VIA TIMUCUA FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Timucua Facebook
  • Timucua Arts Foundation
This return show at the White House on Thursday, Jan. 28 features New Orleans act Jon Roniger and the Good For Nothin’ Band, a horn-flanked quintet that specializes in a stylish gumbo of rock, jazz and blues.
Jon Roniger and the Good for Nothin' Band - PHOTO VIA JON RONIGER AND THE GOOD FOR NOTHIN' BAND FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jon Roniger and the Good for Nothin' Band Facebook
  • Jon Roniger and the Good for Nothin' Band
The evening will be a two-show stand with one performance at 7 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m. Furthermore, an even safer and much more affordable option of viewing a livestream of both events is also available for only $5.



Tickets are available for the 7 p.m. show, the 8:30 p.m. show and the livestream, which allows you into both shows for a double feature if you really wanna get (virtually) loose.

Special note to Timucua regulars: The venue has discontinued the communal potluck tradition at its gatherings for safety reasons so please do not bring food, however well-intentioned. And if you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


