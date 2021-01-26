HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park to continue through February

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 4:11 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT, FL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook
The free COVID-19 testing site at Barnett Park for Orange County residents will extend operations through February.

The Barnett Park drive-through facility will continue to operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, through Feb. 28. No appointments are needed.



PCR and rapid testing options (or both) are administered at this Orange County Health Services-run site.

Barnett Park's COVID-19 testing operation is among the busiest in the county, and this extended operation will be funded with leftover federal CARES Act funds and possibly some money from Orange County.



