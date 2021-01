American Airlines has too much wine, and they want to deliver it to your house

You might not be traveling anywhere anytime soon, but American Airlines is here to help you get through the pandemic without ever having to leave your home.In June, airlines stopped selling alcohol on planes as a precaution to ensure adequate mask-wearing on flights. That left them with quite a lot more booze to store than they had planned for.Now half a year on, American has found a way to deal with the surplus: a home delivery wine club. Speaking with the, American Airlines spokeswoman Leah Rubertino explained the program came out of a conversation with wine management partner Intervene. According to Rubertino, initially, the program will help with the airline's excess wine. Then it will remain active after the pandemic, as a way for customers to stay connected with the airline even when they’re not traveling.Wine clubs have become a popular way for brands to reach their fans in new ways.Magazine, the, Martha Stewart, Blue Apron and theall feature wine clubs. In 2017, NPR launched a wine club ; some bottles feature custom labels that pun on the names of popular NPR shows, like "All Grapes Considered" malbec. (None dubbed "Wait Wait Don't Drink Me," though.)Unlike many, American’s wine club provides a direct link to the airline experience. All the featured wines are part of the airline’s Flagship Cellars program, which selects roughly 2,000 bottles each year. Before being served, the wines are reviewed by a diverse collection of American team members. If chosen, they’re served onboard American flights and in the airline’s lounges. The process has proven successful for the Fort Worth-based airline, which consistently ranks as the top airline for its wine service.