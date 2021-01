The Falcon's Metal Mondays resumes its monthly pace tonight in Thornton Park

via the Falcon's Facebook

Metal Mondays with DjVj

the Falcon’s long-running monthly heavy-metal night, reemerged from the pandemic freeze just last month and it’s a welcome return — if anything, just because headbanging to heavy metal is much nicer than the headbanging against the wall we’ve all been doing this past year plus.Be it black, death, thrash, sludge, doom, progressive or just classic,pulls from pretty much every shade of real metal to upset the Thornton Park neighbors.The anvil — and maybe even Anvil — will drop tonight at 9 p.m. The event's free and the venue requires masks inside when not seated and practices social distancing procedures.If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.