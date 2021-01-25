HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 25, 2021

The Heard

The Falcon's Metal Mondays resumes its monthly pace tonight in Thornton Park

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 11:35 AM

Metal Mondays with DjVj - VIA THE FALCON'S FACEBOOK
  • via the Falcon's Facebook
  • Metal Mondays with DjVj
Metal Mondays, the Falcon’s long-running monthly heavy-metal night, reemerged from the pandemic freeze just last month and it’s a welcome return — if anything, just because headbanging to heavy metal is much nicer than the headbanging against the wall we’ve all been doing this past year plus.

Be it black, death, thrash, sludge, doom, progressive or just classic, DjVj pulls from pretty much every shade of real metal to upset the Thornton Park neighbors.



The anvil — and maybe even Anvil — will drop tonight at 9 p.m. The event's free and the venue requires masks inside when not seated and practices social distancing procedures.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 20-26
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Portillo's Beef Bus rolls into downtown Orlando to sling Chicago-style hot dogs and more through Jan. 30 Read More

  2. Maitland Audubon Center's 2020 rehabilitation numbers soar as 784 raptors are taken in for care Read More

  3. Florida judge rules that, yes, the Nestle corporation can continue to draw water for bottling from Ginnie Springs Read More

  4. Disney pulled the plug on Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom, and nobody seemed to notice Read More

  5. Dochi, maker of fine Japanese mochi donuts, is opening a shop in Mills 50 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation