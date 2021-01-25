Monday, January 25, 2021
Orlando-area Bagel Kings offer free bagel and coffee to first responders this week
By Matthew Moyer
Jan 25, 2021
Photo courtesy Bagel King/Facebook
Orlando Bagel King locations are offering free coffee and bagels to first responders this week.
From Jan. 25-31, Central Florida first responders — police, firefighters, paramedics — can stop into Bagel King, flash their work ID and grab a bagel with cream cheese and coffee, on the house.
The gratis coffee and bagel is available for pick-up or dine in.
“The job of first responders has gotten a lot more demanding since the pandemic. This is our way of showing appreciation to these important members of our community,” said Bagel King owner Tinamarie Schmit in a press statement.
Bagel King has three Orlando-area locations
— Casselberry, Winter Park and Lake Mary.
