Orlando-area Bagel Kings offer free bagel and coffee to first responders this week

Orlando Bagel King locations are offering free coffee and bagels to first responders this week.From Jan. 25-31, Central Florida first responders — police, firefighters, paramedics — can stop into Bagel King, flash their work ID and grab a bagel with cream cheese and coffee, on the house.The gratis coffee and bagel is available for pick-up or dine in.“The job of first responders has gotten a lot more demanding since the pandemic. This is our way of showing appreciation to these important members of our community,” said Bagel King owner Tinamarie Schmit in a press statement.Bagel King has three Orlando-area locations — Casselberry, Winter Park and Lake Mary.