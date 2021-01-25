Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Ahead of a scheduled Orlando opening in March, fast-casual Chicago hot-dog chain Portillo's has parked its " Beef Bus " food truck in Lake Eola. – LINK

Central Florida's Gatorland has a new resident. He's a pretty loud guy, but his new neighbors already love him! Meet Marshall. – LINK

A Florida judge has just backed renewing a permit for a North Florida business to pipe hundreds of thousands of gallons of spring water a day to a nearby bottling plant. – LINK

If you're a fan of delicate mochi donuts, you're in luck. The maker of these Japanese delights is opening a permanent Orlando location and is shooting for Valentine's Day opening. – LINK