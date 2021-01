International blues star Ana Popović comes to Winter Park's New Standard on Wednesday to shred the patriarchy

click to enlarge Marco Van Rooijen

Ana Popović



Ana Popović

In terms of female representation, the blues makes rock music look like an egalitarian promised land, especially when it comes to leading roles. But Serbian dynamopacks the skills and cred to tilt the scales back toward the ladies.With blazing guitar virtuosity and a long list of international honors, she runs with the big dogs of modern blues.Popović's last studio album, 2018’swas produced and features appearances by blues legendwho will himself come to town to perform on Feb. 11 at the Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival. But as the title of her 2020 releaseproves, the stage is what Popović lives for. So when she plugs in at the New Standard on Wednesday, expect a prime display of guitar heroics that will drop jaws and blow up the boys club.The show starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets for $20 are available through Eventbrite or pay $25 at the door.If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.