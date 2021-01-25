DeSantis is bummed the Senate flipped because Florida will get aid money that he 'would have voted against'

click to enlarge Screen capture courtesy Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter

With Georgia swinging the U.S. Senate to Democratic control, Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed disappointment but acknowledged the change could mean more federal aid for Florida.



“I told my wife, when the results came in, I was like, you know, what this is going to mean now is as a governor, they're going to try to send the states a lot of money, because they want to send this money to New York and California, or whatever,” DeSantis said while giving a keynote address last week at the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Policy Orientation in Austin.

“They're probably going to do something that if I was in Congress, I would have voted against,” DeSantis continued. “But if they're going to send me money, we're happy to take it and we'll put it to good use. Probably beef up our budget reserves.”

DeSantis called the Georgia election results “disappointing,”

“Now we're facing a situation where you're going to see potentially them have more ability to do some of the really aggressive things that we didn't think was possible the morning after the election,” DeSantis said. “Because I think we all just assumed, you know, that we were going to hold the Senate.”

President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that includes money to step up vaccinations and testing, money to assist businesses, additional stimulus checks for Americans and an increase in weekly unemployment assistance.

Many Republicans repeatedly balked last year at additional pandemic aid for states, arguing that Congress shouldn’t bail out liberal politicians unable to budget within their means.

“It's one thing to say 'COVID has hurt the economy, you have revenue (problems), OK, we want to help you.' But it's quite another thing to say, 'we're going to use COVID as a pretext to be able to bail out pensions' or to be able to do things that really were a result of mismanagement, not a result of COVID,” DeSantis said in May.