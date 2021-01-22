HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, January 22, 2021

Frontyard Festival launches outdoor 'Sunday Brunch' performance and dining series in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE FRONTYARD FESTIVAL
  • Photo courtesy the Frontyard Festival
The organizers of the Frontyard Festival in downtown Orlando are launching a new performance series combining two elements a lot of people have been missing: live music and brunch.

On Feb. 7, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will debut the first "Sunday Brunch on the Yard," an outdoors dining event where brunch foodstuffs will be combined with heavyweight musical entertainment.



Promised on the menu is "Bourbon-Caramel French toast, Chick’ N Waffles, Shrimp & Grits, Bagels & Lox, Yogurt Parfaits, Quiche and Eggs Benedict … Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys."

The first musical performance is set for Feb. 7, and it's a "Classical Brunch" featuring Opera Orlando putting on Broadway Meets Opera. February 14, Valentine's Day, will feature a "Jazz for Lovers" brunch featuring members of the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center. Then on Feb. 28, Ángel López featuring Metro Latino headline a "Latin Brunch."

Sunday Brunch on the Yard events will see doors opening at noon, with music starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are available now.

Dates and times have been updated with new information provided by the Frontyard Festival on Friday afternoon. The new date for the Latin Brunch is confirmed to be Feb. 28.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

