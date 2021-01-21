HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Gist

Theatre UCF returns to live performances in February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 4:09 PM

click image 'Scaramouch in Naxos' - PHOTO BY TONY FIRRIOLO, COURTESY UCF SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS
  • Photo by Tony Firriolo, courtesy UCF School of Performing Arts
  • 'Scaramouch in Naxos'
Theatre UCF will return to the stage with three new, outdoor shows starting in February.

The trio of performances — "Songs of Inspiration," Scaramouch in Naxos and The Grumpiest Boy in the World — will be split between the UCF Performing Arts Center Courtyard and the Orlando Shakes' new courtyard performance space in Loch Haven Park.



Songs of Inspiration (Feb. 4-7), an evening of student solo performances taking in everything from classic show tunes to Broadway hits, is up first at the Shakes. Next up at the UCF Courtyard is Scaramouch in Naxos (Feb. 20-March 7), a Commedia dell'arte-style play about Scaramouch, a "roguish clown," plotting to get the Greek God Bacchus to star in his own play. Finally, The Grumpiest Boy in the World (March 13-14), a family-friendly show about the "importance of embracing all that makes a person unique" also happens at the UCF Performing Arts Courtyard.

“So we chose shows and performances to match the environments available to us to perform in," said Julia Listengarten, Theatre UCF Artistic Director, to UCF Today. "Instead of our usual spring musical, we opted for a concert so each performer could take the stage solo and we will be performing a Commedia dell’arte piece that was traditionally performed outdoors."

Theatre UCF did stage some virtual adaptions of shows last semester in order to give their students a COVID-safe avenue of performing, but students are eager for a taste of the real thing.

Though they have returned to the live arena, Theatre UCF has COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place. Masks and social distancing will be required of attendees and performers alike.

Tickets are on sale now for all three shows. Tickets are sold by the pod or the table, rather than individually.



Tags:

Related Locations

  • Theatre UCF

    • 4000 Central Florida Blvd. East
    • phone 407-823-1500

