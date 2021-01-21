HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Heard

Orlando concert promoter Norsekorea Presents retires after 10 years with farewell show at Will's Pub on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge Norsekorea Presents - PHOTO COURTESY OF NORSEKOREA
  • Photo courtesy of Norsekorea
  • Norsekorea Presents
Sadly, this week marks the retirement of a long-trusted Orlando concert organizer. After 10 years of solid, culture-shaping work, Norsekorea Presents is hanging it up. And, unfortunately, it’s a loss that’ll lower our scene’s average.
click to enlarge Norsekorea's Kyle Raker - KYLE RAKER
  • Kyle Raker
  • Norsekorea's Kyle Raker
In a concert promotion spectrum bookended by strictly-business corporate giants on one side and undistinguished pretenders on the other, the true pulse of music scenes is measured by the curated passion, grind and taste of independent promoters like Norsekorea.
click to enlarge Norskorea's Kyle Raker and Bradley Ryan - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Norskorea's Kyle Raker and Bradley Ryan
Their spark shined right out of the gate, leading me to write a cover story on them nine years ago when founders Kyle Raker and Bradley Ryan were just promising upstarts.

After Ryan relocated, Raker carried on the Norsekorea torch to continued distinction with bookings of good, current touring bands and some of the best local acts of the last decade. Now, however, he’s finally exiting the ride with Norsekorea as one of the city’s most reliable booking names.
Norsekorea's Kyle Raker - JAMES HAND
  • James Hand
  • Norsekorea's Kyle Raker
But before he off and retires to a life of less stress, money loss and people hitting him up for guest list, Kyle’s got a swan song planned for this Saturday, Jan. 23.



Just three days shy of the anniversary of Norsekorea’s first official show back in 2011, this farewell show will serve double duty as both a 10-year celebration show and a finale.

The lineup packs the doom-thick post-metal of Royal Graves, the full-throttle hardcore of 430 Steps and the comedy stylings Shaw Smith.

The free, limited-capacity show will be at Will's Pub as well as broadcast online through Facebook Live.

Thanks for your service to our scene, Kyle.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

