Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Heard

Fernwood String Quartet will perform world premieres of works by living Orlando composers on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge Fernwood String Quartet - PHOTO VIA FERNWOODQUARTET.COM
  • Photo via fernwoodquartet.com
  • Fernwood String Quartet
Like the visionary Alterity Chamber Orchestra in which its members also play, the Fernwood String Quartet — comprised of Julia Gessinger (violin), Andreas Volmer (violin), Daniel Cortes (viola) and Hanrich Claassen (cello) — are among the Orlando vanguard doing the vital work of keeping classical music a living, breathing, now genre by shining light on the art of living composers.

A joint presentation of the Central Florida Composers Forum (CF2) and Timucua Arts Foundation, this two-performance night will spotlight accomplished composers living and working here in the Orlando area. The program will be the world premiere of works by Austin Ashe, Alex Burtzos, Stan Cording, Jim Croson, Joseph Gray, Troy Gifford, Charlie Griffin, and Jamie Wehr.



The concerts are taking place e at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater on Saturday, Jan. 23. As of this writing, only tables for four are left for the early 7 p.m. show. But the later 9 p.m. show still has both individual gallery tickets and tables available.

And if you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


Bao
baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


