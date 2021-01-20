Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Seminole County Democratic Party votes in new leadership, including Lynn Moira Dictor as Chair
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 3:57 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Lynn "Moira" Dictor for Tax Collector/Facebook
-
Lynn Moira Dictor, new Seminole Dem. Chair
The Seminole County Democratic Party
has new leadership, and the new Chair is a very familiar voice here in Orlando.
A vote was held last week to select new leadership for the Seminole County Dem chapter, after party leaders announced in December that they would step aside to allow for new blood.
Lynn Moira Dictor was elected as Chair and Tracey Kagan voted in as Vice Chair. Both lost close races in 2020 — Dictor for Tax Collector and Kagan for Florida's District 29.
Dictor
is instantly recognizable to local radio listeners as outspoken co-host of WTKS Real Radio 104.1's long-running program The Phillips Phile
. When host Jim Phillips retired in 2018
, Dictor — a proudly left voice on the talk radio program — moved on to community activist work.
“I am honored and excited to be the next chair of the SemDems,” said Dictor in a press statement. “We have been energizing thousands of volunteers, dozens of candidates and we are giving our county the smart, clear-headed direction that Seminole County so desperately craves. This is a great time to be a Democrat in Seminole County.”
–
