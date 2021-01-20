Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Palm Beach rapper Wifisfuneral brings his distinctive emo-trap sound to Orlando's Soundbar on Friday
By Bao Le-Huu
on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 1:09 PM
Although only 23 years old, young Palm Beach rapper Wifisfuneral
has lived and done a lot.
He’s had a life of upheaval, battled drug addiction, and was a nationally signed artist before he could even buy an innocent beer. But all that has added up to a compelling figure whose emo-trap sound is delivered distinctively in a new-school cadence that’s tight and gymnastic.
Wifisfuneral comes to town on Friday, Jan. 22, to perform downtown at Soundbar.
The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets
are still available.
If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.
