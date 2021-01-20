HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. DeSantis promises to put an end to COVID-19 vaccine ‘tourism’

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 3:21 PM

click image Come visit sunny Publix. - PHOTO COURTESY GOV. RON DESANTIS/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
  • Come visit sunny Publix.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is working on guidelines meant to stop COVID-19 vaccination “tourism” in Florida.

Appearing at two news conferences Tuesday, DeSantis said he wants to make sure the state’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is being directed to Florida residents. “That can include people who live here half the year, but it’s not for people just visiting,” the governor said during an appearance in Rockledge.



The effort came after media reports about people from outside the state coming to Florida to get vaccinated. DeSantis on Dec. 23 issued an executive order that added people 65 and older and health-care workers with direct patient care to the list of people who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

With more than 4.4 million people in the state 65 and older, the announcement led to a crush of people demanding the vaccines. Through Monday, Florida had provided 1,066,107 COVID-19 vaccinations, including more than 681,000 to people 65 and older, according to the state Department of Health.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.s

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 20-26
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Planning a Disney vacation may soon get easier, and for that you can thank the pandemic and the influencers — really Read More

  2. South Orange Provisions food hall to open in downtown Orlando this year Read More

  3. Polk County Sheriff’s deputy facing charges for threats related to Capitol insurrection Read More

  4. The Publix stores allotted COVID vaccines by the state are located in 12 ‘safely Republican’ Florida counties Read More

  5. No, Sen. Josh Hawley can’t host a ‘fun-filled’ fundraiser on Universal Orlando property Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation