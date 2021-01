No, Sen. Josh Hawley can’t host a ‘fun-filled’ fundraiser on Universal Orlando property

click image Screen capture courtesy Sen. Josh HawleyYouTube

Sen. Josh Hawley giving objection speech, Sen. Mitt Romney giving death stare

A February Republican fundraiser in Orlando featuring Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley was canceled by event host Loews Hotel over the weekend.The Republican senator — fresh off taking a lead role in objecting to certifying the 2020 presidential election results on the same day that Trump supporters attempted an insurrection in D.C. — not to mention the unfortunate power salute seen 'round the world — was to host a " fun-filled-family-friendly " Valentine's Day weekender Feb. 12-15 at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel. The gathering on Universal Orlando property was meant to raise money for the Fighting for Missouri PAC. Tickets were to be had for a mere donation of $1,000-$5,000.After news of the fundraiser got out on social media, understandable outrage — including some fiery reads by Rep. Anna Eskamani and the Lincoln Project — came fast and furious. Loews corporate management nixed the event, releasing a statement to Twitter that they were "opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported or incited the actions.""In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members," the statement concluded, "we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels."Hawley released a statement on Sunday, following the news of his Orlando trip being called off, with all the subtlety of a child deprived of a chance to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter."If these corporations don't want conservatives to speak, they should just be honest about it. But to equate leading a debate on the floor of the Senate with inciting violence is a lie, and it's dangerous," yelped Hawley.This event cancellation follows on the heels of the kiboshing of Hawley's book deal with Simon & Schuster, with his planned tomeshelved permanently. (Or until conservative vanity press Regnery picked up the manuscript.) Not to mention full-throated calls for Hawley to resign from two of the largest newspapers in Missouri, theand the St.We're sure he'll find a way to blame all of this on Pelagius