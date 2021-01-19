HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Polk County Sheriff’s deputy facing charges for threats related to Capitol insurrection

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM

click to enlarge Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors (Jan. 6, 2021) - PHOTO BY LEV RADIN
  • Photo by Lev Radin
  • Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors (Jan. 6, 2021)
A deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office now faces charges related to the deadly insurrection at the U.S Capitol.

According to a statement from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the charges involve “written threats the deputy made related to the violence at the Capitol in Washington D.C.”



Peter Heneen, 29, a six-year deputy on the force, faces second-degree felony charges after he was arrested Tuesday. A fellow deputy reported threatening texts sent on Jan. 6 in which Heneen said he planned to murder federal officers, says Judd.

“Need to make the streets of D.C. run wet red with blood of the tyrants,” said Heneen in a text. “Should have drugged those tyrants out into the streets and executed them sick of the corruption.”

Heneen also said “Any cop, or military, who stands in the way, is the enemy.”

“When you have well over a thousand deputies, and one of them does something like this, it’s outrageous,” said Judd, “because it not only embarrasses them and this organization, but every other law enforcement officer across the state and country. But we always do what's right ...

"So words matter. He's locked up in jail.”

Judd said the investigation is still ongoing.

According to intelligence agencies, a number of current and former law enforcement officers were involved with the Jan. 6 riot, which resulted in multiple deaths including two police officers. However, today's arrest is the first involving an active law enforcement officer from Central Florida.

Judd has consistently held a tough stance on "rioters and looters," but he's also said some tough words, specifically last summer during the nationwide calls for racial justice when he encouraged his local constituents to buy guns and shoot people.

"Let there be no misunderstanding, if you come here to riot, to loot, to injure people, we're going to lock you up in the county jail," said Judd to reporters on June 2. "We are going to hunt you down and lock you up if you engage in any criminal conduct."

Judd then issued a warning for anyone considering rioting or looting in Polk County. “I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone,” the sheriff said.

This post first appeared on our sister website Creative Loafing Tampa.


