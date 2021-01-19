HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The Heard

Marsha Zazula, metal 'matriarch' and Central Florida resident, dies at 68

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM

click image Marsha Zazula, Lars Ulrich, John Zazula - PHOTO COURTESY LARS ULRICH/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Lars Ulrich/Instagram
  • Marsha Zazula, Lars Ulrich, John Zazula
Marsha Zazula, a legendary metal maven, Megaforce Records co-founder, and Clermont resident passed away due to complications from cancer at 68 last week.

If you, like us, spent any portion of your long-gone youth scouring liner notes on thrash metal cassettes, the names Megaforce Records and Marsha Zazula are no doubt familiar to you.



Independent label Megaforce was founded by Marsha and husband Jon Zazula in 1982, for the express purpose of releasing a a little album called Kill'Em All by a then-unknown West Coast thrash band named (ahem) Metallica.
And though that's a lifetime of laurels right there, Megaforce and the Zazula's Crazed Management would also boost other metal notables like Anthrax, Testament, Venom, King'x X, Overkill and Raven from the underground into the mainstream.

Sincere and fulsome tributes have poured in for Zazula from metal icons not usually known for open-hearted sentimentality.

Metallica's Lars Ulrich called her a "selfless matriarch" in a tribute posted to his Instagram account. Ulrich thanked Zazula for "supporting us, for encouraging us, for advising us, for sheltering us, for feeding us, and most importantly for cheering us on and along with your husband Jonny, believing in the possibilities of how a gang of misfits and outsiders like ourselves could connect with a larger and likeminded audience."

Anthrax collectively hailed her on Facebook as "a true pioneer along with Jonny Z" on Facebook. "Those two were responsible for changing all our lives," read the band's statement. "Hard to put into words what a world this might be without their belief and dedication to metal and all of us.
click image PHOTO COURTESY ANTHRAX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Anthrax/Facebook
If you're interested in more info on Marsha's life, her husband Jon's 2019 autobiography Heavy Tales, fills in the gaps on the couple's unlikely and all-star lives in metal.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Publix stores allotted COVID vaccines by the state are located in 12 ‘safely Republican’ Florida counties Read More

  2. Florida Man Dave Bautista offers $20,000 reward for ‘MAGATs’ who defaced Homosassa manatee Read More

  3. Hot dog! Chicago's Portillo's to open first Orlando location in March Read More

  4. Universal Studios Orlando expects spring break to span 'multiple weeks' in 2021 Read More

  5. As coronavirus deaths climb, critics blast DeSantis for using Floridians as test subjects in a ‘herd immunity strategy’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation