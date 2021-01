The Gnarly Barley celebrates nine years of beer in South Orlando

click image Photo via Gnarly Barley's Facebook

The Gnarly Barley is celebrating its ninth anniversary on Saturday with a pig roast, music and, of course, beer.The roadhouse bar announced the celebration on its Facebook page . It said in the event description that will do it the same way they opened — "with a pig roast and plenty of brew!"Located in South Orlando in Belle Isle, the brewpub now offers 16 brews on tap, and even more bottled options to choose from. Their full menu of delicious food can be found here. According to their website, the bar opened January of 2012 with the ambition "to provide the community with a great place for food, beer, and company."Gnarly Barley's anniversary roast will take place from 4 p.m. to "11 p.m.-ish." Masks will still be required to enter, according to the event post.