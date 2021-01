Frontyard Festival announces new shows from the Wailers, Jamey Johnson + Randy Houser and even the musical 'Hairspray'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Frontyard Festival

The organizers of the outdoors Frontyard Festival music and arts series announced three new and very big-time concerts this week. And let's just say the sounds of reggae, country and Broadway will soon be ringing through Downtown Orlando.On Friday, Feb. 19, reggae royalty the Wailers featuring Julian Marley will be taking center stage with a semi-acoustic performance. Expect to hear some songs from Grammy-nominated newest albumOn Thursday, Feb. 25, heatseeking new country artists Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser team up for a rare collab performance. Both men have CMA Song of the Year awards under their respective belts, and plenty of critical plaudits. Check out the faces of country's future.On Saturday, March 27, Winter Garden's Young Star Musical Theatre troupe tackle the Tony-Winning production of. We will never not get a kick out of John Waters getting the Broadway treatment, and the material is just subversive enough to appeal to those who usually take a pass on musicals.As a reminder, all Frontyard Festival shows are outdoors and seating is in the form of socially distanced pods. Masks are required of attendees.Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 15. Ticketing links will be on the Frontyard Festival's website and will in all likelihood go fast.